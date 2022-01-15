NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

349 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation

of freezing spray. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds

20 to 30 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet. For the Gale Watch,

southeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10

to 15 feet possible.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm.

* WHEN...For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 7 AM EST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.

Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components

inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may

result in some loss of stability. Strong winds can cause

hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and

reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel

and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous

navigating conditions.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

