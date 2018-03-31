NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 31, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

NYZ072-010915-

New York (Manhattan)-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-010915-

Bronx-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-010915-

Northern Queens-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-010915-

Southern Queens-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-010915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-010915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-010915-

Orange-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ068-010915-

Putnam-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ069-010915-

Rockland-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ070-010915-

Northern Westchester-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ071-010915-

Southern Westchester-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ177-010915-

Northern Nassau-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-010915-

Southern Nassau-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-010915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-010915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-010915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

NYZ081-010915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

417 PM EDT Sat Mar 31 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

