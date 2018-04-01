NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018

526 FPUS51 KOKX 012018

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

NYZ072-020830-

New York (Manhattan)-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-020830-

Bronx-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-020830-

Northern Queens-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-020830-

Southern Queens-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-020830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with snow

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-020830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-020830-

Orange-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-020830-

Putnam-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-020830-

Rockland-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-020830-

Northern Westchester-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then cloudy with a chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ071-020830-

Southern Westchester-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-020830-

Northern Nassau-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ179-020830-

Southern Nassau-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ078-020830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold with

highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ079-020830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ080-020830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ081-020830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

418 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold

with highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

