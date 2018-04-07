NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

NYZ072-080915-

New York (Manhattan)-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ073-080915-

Bronx-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ176-080915-

Northern Queens-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ178-080915-

Southern Queens-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ075-080915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ074-080915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ177-080915-

Northern Nassau-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-080915-

Southern Nassau-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-080915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-080915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ079-080915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-080915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-080915-

Southern Westchester-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

30. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ070-080915-

Northern Westchester-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-080915-

Rockland-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow and rain

in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-080915-

Putnam-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ067-080915-

Orange-

340 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

