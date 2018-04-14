NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

440 FPUS51 KOKX 140212

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

NYZ072-141000-

New York (Manhattan)-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ073-141000-

Bronx-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ176-141000-

Northern Queens-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ178-141000-

Southern Queens-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ075-141000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ074-141000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain with

areas of drizzle. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ177-141000-

Northern Nassau-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ179-141000-

Southern Nassau-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ078-141000-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs

around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ080-141000-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Breezy and much cooler with highs

around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ079-141000-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Breezy, colder with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ081-141000-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Breezy, colder. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ071-141000-

Southern Westchester-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much cooler with highs around 40.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ070-141000-

Northern Westchester-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ069-141000-

Rockland-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with areas

of drizzle. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ068-141000-

Putnam-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet in the evening. Rain. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-141000-

Orange-

1012 PM EDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. A chance of light

rain in the evening, then light rain likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Light rain likely. Sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Sleet and freezing rain in the evening. Rain.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

