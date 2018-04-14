NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:22 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
_____
640 FPUS51 KOKX 142318
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
NYZ072-150815-
New York (Manhattan)-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-150815-
Bronx-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain
this evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-150815-
Northern Queens-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows
in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-150815-
Southern Queens-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-150815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows
around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ075-150815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Cooler with lows around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows
around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ067-150815-
Orange-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain
this evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Light rain likely, patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle.
Light sleet and light freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Much colder with highs in the upper
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain, sleet and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 30s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ068-150815-
Putnam-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light
rain this evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain likely in the morning, then
light rain, sleet with possible freezing rain and freezing
drizzle likely in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain and freezing rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-150815-
Rockland-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain
this evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain likely in the morning, then
light rain with light freezing rain and light sleet likely in the
afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Much colder with
highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ070-150815-
Northern Westchester-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light
rain this evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain likely in the morning, then
light rain with light sleet likely in the afternoon. Much colder
with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ071-150815-
Southern Westchester-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of light rain
this evening, then light rain likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Much cooler with highs
around 40. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in
the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ177-150815-
Northern Nassau-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. East winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-150815-
Southern Nassau-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-150815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy and much cooler with
highs around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming southeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-150815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy, cooler with highs
around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Very windy and not as cool with highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ080-150815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy drizzle. Light rain. Breezy, cooler with highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-150815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
718 PM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with patchy
drizzle. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Light rain likely with patchy drizzle. Breezy and much
cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Light rain. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain. Rain may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
_____
_____
