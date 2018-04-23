NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

_____

015 FPUS51 KOKX 231413

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

NYZ072-232015-

New York (Manhattan)-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs around

60. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-232015-

Bronx-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-232015-

Northern Queens-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-232015-

Southern Queens-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-232015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-232015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-232015-

Northern Nassau-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-232015-

Southern Nassau-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ078-232015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-232015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-232015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-232015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-232015-

Southern Westchester-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-232015-

Northern Westchester-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ069-232015-

Rockland-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ068-232015-

Putnam-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-232015-

Orange-

1013 AM EDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast