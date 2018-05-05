NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

880 FPUS51 KOKX 050220

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

NYZ072-050815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ073-050815-

Bronx-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ176-050815-

Northern Queens-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ178-050815-

Southern Queens-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ075-050815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ074-050815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with lows around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ179-050815-

Southern Nassau-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ177-050815-

Northern Nassau-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ080-050815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ078-050815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ081-050815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-050815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ071-050815-

Southern Westchester-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ070-050815-

Northern Westchester-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ069-050815-

Rockland-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers late this evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ068-050815-

Putnam-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers late this evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ067-050815-

Orange-

1020 PM EDT Fri May 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

