NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

728 FPUS51 KOKX 202232

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

NYZ072-210815-

New York (Manhattan)-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-210815-

Bronx-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-210815-

Northern Queens-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-210815-

Southern Queens-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ074-210815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-210815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-210815-

Orange-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-210815-

Putnam-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-210815-

Rockland-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-210815-

Northern Westchester-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-210815-

Southern Westchester-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-210815-

Northern Nassau-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-210815-

Southern Nassau-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-210815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-210815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ080-210815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ081-210815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

632 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

