NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

003 FPUS51 KOKX 270422

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

NYZ072-270900-

New York (Manhattan)-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-270900-

Bronx-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-270900-

Northern Queens-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-270900-

Southern Queens-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-270900-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-270900-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-270900-

Northern Nassau-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-270900-

Southern Nassau-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-270900-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-270900-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-270900-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-270900-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with

highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-270900-

Southern Westchester-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-270900-

Northern Westchester-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-270900-

Rockland-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-270900-

Putnam-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-270900-

Orange-

1222 AM EDT Sun May 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather