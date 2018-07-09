NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

673 FPUS51 KOKX 090420

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

NYZ072-090815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-090815-

Bronx-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-090815-

Northern Queens-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-090815-

Southern Queens-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-090815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ075-090815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-090815-

Orange-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ068-090815-

Putnam-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-090815-

Rockland-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-090815-

Northern Westchester-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ071-090815-

Southern Westchester-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-090815-

Northern Nassau-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-090815-

Southern Nassau-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-090815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-090815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-090815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-090815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1220 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

