NYZ072-110930-

New York (Manhattan)-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-110930-

Bronx-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-110930-

Northern Queens-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-110930-

Southern Queens-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ075-110930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-110930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-110930-

Northern Nassau-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ179-110930-

Southern Nassau-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ078-110930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening, then isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ080-110930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late this

evening, then isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-110930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening, then isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ081-110930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers or

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ071-110930-

Southern Westchester-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-110930-

Northern Westchester-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ069-110930-

Rockland-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening, then partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ068-110930-

Putnam-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-110930-

Orange-

1157 PM EDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

