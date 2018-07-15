NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 15, 2018
New York (Manhattan)-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ073-152015-
Bronx-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ176-152015-
Northern Queens-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely with thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ178-152015-
Southern Queens-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ075-152015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely with thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ074-152015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ177-152015-
Northern Nassau-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers likely with thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ179-152015-
Southern Nassau-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ078-152015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ080-152015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ079-152015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ081-152015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid
with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ071-152015-
Southern Westchester-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ070-152015-
Northern Westchester-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ069-152015-
Rockland-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ068-152015-
Putnam-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ067-152015-
Orange-
622 AM EDT Sun Jul 15 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
