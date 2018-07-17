NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

NYZ072-172015-

New York (Manhattan)-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ073-172015-

Bronx-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ176-172015-

Northern Queens-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ178-172015-

Southern Queens-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ075-172015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ074-172015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ177-172015-

Northern Nassau-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny late this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ179-172015-

Southern Nassau-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ078-172015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ080-172015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ079-172015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ081-172015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

NYZ071-172015-

Southern Westchester-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ070-172015-

Northern Westchester-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ069-172015-

Rockland-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ068-172015-

Putnam-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

NYZ067-172015-

Orange-

953 AM EDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

