NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

958 FPUS51 KOKX 200748

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

NYZ072-202015-

New York (Manhattan)-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-202015-

Bronx-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-202015-

Northern Queens-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-202015-

Southern Queens-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-202015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-202015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-202015-

Northern Nassau-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-202015-

Southern Nassau-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-202015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-202015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-202015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-202015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-202015-

Southern Westchester-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with isolated thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-202015-

Northern Westchester-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-202015-

Rockland-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at

times in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-202015-

Putnam-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-202015-

Orange-

348 AM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Rain may be heavy

at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Rain likely in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather