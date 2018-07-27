NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

671 FPUS51 KOKX 270141

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

NYZ072-270815-

New York (Manhattan)-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-270815-

Bronx-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-270815-

Northern Queens-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-270815-

Southern Queens-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-270815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-270815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-270815-

Northern Nassau-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-270815-

Southern Nassau-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-270815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-270815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-270815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-270815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-270815-

Southern Westchester-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-270815-

Northern Westchester-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-270815-

Rockland-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-270815-

Putnam-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-270815-

Orange-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

