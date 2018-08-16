NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

912 FPUS51 KOKX 160139

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

NYZ072-160815-

New York (Manhattan)-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-160815-

Bronx-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-160815-

Northern Queens-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-160815-

Southern Queens-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-160815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-160815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-160815-

Orange-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-160815-

Putnam-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-160815-

Rockland-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-160815-

Northern Westchester-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-160815-

Southern Westchester-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-160815-

Northern Nassau-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-160815-

Southern Nassau-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-160815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-160815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-160815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-160815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

939 PM EDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather