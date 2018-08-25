NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 24, 2018

242 FPUS51 KOKX 250813

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

NYZ072-252100-

New York (Manhattan)-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-252100-

Bronx-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values 100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-252100-

Northern Queens-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-252100-

Southern Queens-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-252100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-252100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-252100-

Orange-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-252100-

Putnam-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-252100-

Rockland-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-252100-

Northern Westchester-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-252100-

Southern Westchester-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-252100-

Northern Nassau-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-252100-

Southern Nassau-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-252100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-252100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-252100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-252100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

413 AM EDT Sat Aug 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Maloit

