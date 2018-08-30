NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

NYZ072-302015-

New York (Manhattan)-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ073-302015-

Bronx-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ176-302015-

Northern Queens-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ178-302015-

Southern Queens-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ075-302015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ074-302015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ179-302015-

Southern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ177-302015-

Northern Nassau-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ080-302015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ078-302015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ081-302015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ079-302015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ071-302015-

Southern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ070-302015-

Northern Westchester-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ069-302015-

Rockland-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

NYZ068-302015-

Putnam-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ067-302015-

Orange-

337 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

