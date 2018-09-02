NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018
_____
395 FPUS51 KOKX 020217
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
NYZ072-020930-
New York (Manhattan)-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ073-020930-
Bronx-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper
90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-020930-
Northern Queens-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ178-020930-
Southern Queens-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to
100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ075-020930-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ074-020930-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-020930-
Southern Nassau-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ177-020930-
Northern Nassau-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ080-020930-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ078-020930-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ081-020930-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-020930-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-020930-
Southern Westchester-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-020930-
Northern Westchester-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ069-020930-
Rockland-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ068-020930-
Putnam-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ067-020930-
Orange-
1017 PM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the
upper 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
