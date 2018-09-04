NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

149 FPUS51 KOKX 041948

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

NYZ072-050830-

New York (Manhattan)-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-050830-

Bronx-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-050830-

Northern Queens-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-050830-

Southern Queens-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-050830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-050830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-050830-

Northern Nassau-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-050830-

Southern Nassau-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-050830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-050830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-050830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-050830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-050830-

Southern Westchester-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-050830-

Northern Westchester-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-050830-

Rockland-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-050830-

Putnam-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph this evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-050830-

Orange-

348 PM EDT Tue Sep 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

