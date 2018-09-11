NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

403 FPUS51 KOKX 110445

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

NYZ072-120445-

New York (Manhattan)-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ073-120445-

Bronx-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ176-120445-

Northern Queens-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ178-120445-

Southern Queens-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ074-120445-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ075-120445-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ067-120445-

Orange-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ068-120445-

Putnam-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ069-120445-

Rockland-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ070-120445-

Northern Westchester-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ071-120445-

Southern Westchester-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ177-120445-

Northern Nassau-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ179-120445-

Southern Nassau-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ078-120445-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ079-120445-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ080-120445-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...

$$

NYZ081-120445-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1245 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.OVERNIGHT...Patchy fog through the day. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon and evening. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening.

.TUESDAY...

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather