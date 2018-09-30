NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

143 FPUS51 KOKX 300141

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

NYZ072-300930-

New York (Manhattan)-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-300930-

Bronx-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-300930-

Northern Queens-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-300930-

Southern Queens-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-300930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-300930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-300930-

Southern Nassau-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-300930-

Northern Nassau-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-300930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-300930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-300930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-300930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-300930-

Southern Westchester-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-300930-

Northern Westchester-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-300930-

Rockland-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-300930-

Putnam-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-300930-

Orange-

941 PM EDT Sat Sep 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

