NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 3, 2018

179 FPUS51 KOKX 040105

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

NYZ072-040815-

New York (Manhattan)-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-040815-

Bronx-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-040815-

Northern Queens-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-040815-

Southern Queens-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-040815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-040815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-040815-

Northern Nassau-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-040815-

Southern Nassau-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-040815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-040815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-040815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-040815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-040815-

Southern Westchester-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-040815-

Northern Westchester-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-040815-

Rockland-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-040815-

Putnam-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear late this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-040815-

Orange-

905 PM EDT Wed Oct 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

