NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

160 FPUS51 KOKX 152041

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

NYZ072-160915-

New York (Manhattan)-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

$$

NYZ073-160915-

Bronx-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-160915-

Northern Queens-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-160915-

Southern Queens-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-160915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-160915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-160915-

Northern Nassau-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-160915-

Southern Nassau-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-160915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 40 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-160915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-160915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-160915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 40.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-160915-

Southern Westchester-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-160915-

Northern Westchester-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Total

snow accumulation around an inch possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-160915-

Rockland-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening, then

rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow, freezing rain and light sleet

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow, rain and freezing

rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-160915-

Putnam-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening,

then rain and freezing rain likely after midnight. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, snow, light sleet and freezing rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of snow and freezing rain

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch possible.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-160915-

Orange-

341 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 AM EST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening,

then freezing rain likely with a chance of rain after midnight.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and rain likely. Light sleet likely in

the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation

of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and light sleet likely in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain and snow. Total snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather