NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018

_____

733 FPUS51 KOKX 241503

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

NYZ072-242115-

New York (Manhattan)-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ073-242115-

Bronx-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ176-242115-

Northern Queens-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ178-242115-

Southern Queens-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ074-242115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ075-242115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-242115-

Orange-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ068-242115-

Putnam-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow late this morning,

then a slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ069-242115-

Rockland-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow late

this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ070-242115-

Northern Westchester-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain

late this morning. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, freezing rain

and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ071-242115-

Southern Westchester-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow with a slight chance

of light rain late this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ177-242115-

Northern Nassau-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ179-242115-

Southern Nassau-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain late this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ078-242115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain late this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ079-242115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain and light snow

late this morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ080-242115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain late this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ081-242115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1003 AM EST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain late this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather