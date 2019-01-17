NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
_____
403 FPUS51 KOKX 172328
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
NYZ072-181000-
New York (Manhattan)-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady
temperature in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,
then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, freezing
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ073-181000-
Bronx-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,
then sleet, rain and freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of
snow, freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ176-181000-
Northern Queens-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,
then rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation.
Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, freezing
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ178-181000-
Southern Queens-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, rain, sleet
and freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ075-181000-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, freezing
rain, sleet and rain in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around
10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ074-181000-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow with a slight chance of
rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow, freezing
rain and sleet in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into
the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ179-181000-
Southern Nassau-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain, sleet likely, a chance
of snow and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-181000-
Northern Nassau-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and sleet in the evening,
then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow, freezing rain and sleet
likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ080-181000-
Southwestern Suffolk-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper
20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of snow in
the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below
in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ078-181000-
Northwestern Suffolk-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain in the
evening, then rain and sleet after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with possible sleet,
snow and freezing rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature
falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much colder
with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as
low as zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ081-181000-
Southeastern Suffolk-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain, a chance of snow, sleet
and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into
the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cooler with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the
morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Blustery with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below
in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ079-181000-
Northeastern Suffolk-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this evening, then
snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Breezy with lows
in the lower 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in the
afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cooler with lows
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Brisk with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ071-181000-
Southern Westchester-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid
20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening,
then sleet, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a
chance of snow, freezing rain likely with a chance of sleet in
the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ070-181000-
Northern Westchester-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain
and snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into
the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ069-181000-
Rockland-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing rain
after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values
as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ068-181000-
Putnam-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow this evening, then snow after
midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 16.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then freezing rain, sleet
and snow after midnight. Heavy snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance
of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 20.
Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ067-181000-
Orange-
628 PM EST Thu Jan 17 2019
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
.TONIGHT...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows
around 20. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South
winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet, freezing rain
and snow after midnight. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Lows
in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet and freezing rain with snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as
low as 20 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs
around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind
chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
