NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Bronx-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
Northern Queens-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Southern Queens-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Orange-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above
zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values
as low as 10 below in the morning.
Putnam-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 10 below in the morning.
Rockland-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a
chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
Northern Westchester-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
Southern Westchester-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill
values as low as 5 below.
Northern Nassau-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Southern Nassau-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as
5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Northwestern Suffolk-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Northeastern Suffolk-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Brisk with lows around 19. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk
with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill
values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
Southwestern Suffolk-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the
upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows around 10 above.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
Southeastern Suffolk-
318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk
with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows 10 to 15. Wind
chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind
chill values as low as 5 below.
