NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 26, 2019

National Weather Service New York NY

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this morning, then becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Bronx-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Northern Queens-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Southern Queens-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Southern Nassau-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Northern Nassau-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cooler with lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

Northeastern Suffolk-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cold with highs around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

Southern Westchester-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this morning, then becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around

5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Westchester-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

Rockland-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

Putnam-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Light

snow accumulation possible. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

Orange-

534 AM EST Sun Jan 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a slight chance of rain and

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

