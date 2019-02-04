NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019

_____

256 FPUS51 KOKX 041810

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

NYZ072-042115-

New York (Manhattan)-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ073-042115-

Bronx-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ176-042115-

Northern Queens-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ178-042115-

Southern Queens-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ074-042115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ075-042115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-042115-

Orange-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ068-042115-

Putnam-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then rain and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ069-042115-

Rockland-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ070-042115-

Northern Westchester-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-042115-

Southern Westchester-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ177-042115-

Northern Nassau-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around

40. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ179-042115-

Southern Nassau-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ078-042115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ079-042115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ080-042115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ081-042115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

110 PM EST Mon Feb 4 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

