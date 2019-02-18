NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
211 FPUS51 KOKX 182032
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
NYZ072-190915-
New York (Manhattan)-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ073-190915-
Bronx-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ176-190915-
Northern Queens-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ178-190915-
Southern Queens-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ075-190915-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ074-190915-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ177-190915-
Northern Nassau-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ179-190915-
Southern Nassau-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ078-190915-
Northwestern Suffolk-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around
50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ080-190915-
Southwestern Suffolk-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain and sleet in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ079-190915-
Northeastern Suffolk-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Temperature
rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-190915-
Southeastern Suffolk-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Brisk with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows
around 30. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ071-190915-
Southern Westchester-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows in the
lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then rain and
sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ070-190915-
Northern Westchester-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around
18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet,
rain and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ069-190915-
Rockland-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around
19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing
to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet,
rain and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance
of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ068-190915-
Putnam-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around
16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet and
freezing rain with rain likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ067-190915-
Orange-
332 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Lows around
15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30.
East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then freezing
rain and sleet after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
