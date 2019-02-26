NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

_____

759 FPUS51 KOKX 260237

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

NYZ072-260915-

New York (Manhattan)-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ073-260915-

Bronx-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ176-260915-

Northern Queens-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ178-260915-

Southern Queens-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ075-260915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ074-260915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ177-260915-

Northern Nassau-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ179-260915-

Southern Nassau-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-260915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ080-260915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear, blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-260915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-260915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-260915-

Southern Westchester-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near

steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ070-260915-

Northern Westchester-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ069-260915-

Rockland-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ068-260915-

Putnam-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ067-260915-

Orange-

937 PM EST Mon Feb 25 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather