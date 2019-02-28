NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

438 FPUS51 KOKX 280556

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

NYZ072-280915-

New York (Manhattan)-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ073-280915-

Bronx-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ176-280915-

Northern Queens-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ178-280915-

Southern Queens-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ074-280915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ075-280915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ067-280915-

Orange-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ068-280915-

Putnam-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows around 19. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 19. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ069-280915-

Rockland-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ070-280915-

Northern Westchester-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

NYZ071-280915-

Southern Westchester-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ177-280915-

Northern Nassau-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ179-280915-

Southern Nassau-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ078-280915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ079-280915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ080-280915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ081-280915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1256 AM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

