NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 13, 2019
_____
677 FPUS51 KOKX 140824
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
NYZ072-142100-
New York (Manhattan)-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ073-142100-
Bronx-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ176-142100-
Northern Queens-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ178-142100-
Southern Queens-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Areas
of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ075-142100-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ074-142100-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ177-142100-
Northern Nassau-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ179-142100-
Southern Nassau-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ078-142100-
Northwestern Suffolk-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ080-142100-
Southwestern Suffolk-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ079-142100-
Northeastern Suffolk-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ081-142100-
Southeastern Suffolk-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Areas of fog.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ071-142100-
Southern Westchester-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ070-142100-
Northern Westchester-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ069-142100-
Rockland-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ068-142100-
Putnam-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ067-142100-
Orange-
424 AM EDT Thu Mar 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather