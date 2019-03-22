NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 21, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

NYZ072-222015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-222015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-222015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-222015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ075-222015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ074-222015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-222015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ179-222015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ078-222015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ080-222015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-222015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-222015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-222015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow

showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-222015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ069-222015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-222015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ067-222015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Fri Mar 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

