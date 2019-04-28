NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

NYZ072-282015-

New York (Manhattan)-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-282015-

Bronx-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-282015-

Northern Queens-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-282015-

Southern Queens-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-282015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-282015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ177-282015-

Northern Nassau-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-282015-

Southern Nassau-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-282015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-282015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ079-282015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-282015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-282015-

Southern Westchester-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-282015-

Northern Westchester-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-282015-

Rockland-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-282015-

Putnam-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-282015-

Orange-

427 AM EDT Sun Apr 28 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

