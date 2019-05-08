NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

_____

504 FPUS51 KOKX 080728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

NYZ072-082200-

New York (Manhattan)-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-082200-

Bronx-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-082200-

Northern Queens-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-082200-

Southern Queens-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-082200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-082200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-082200-

Northern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-082200-

Southern Nassau-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-082200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-082200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-082200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-082200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ071-082200-

Southern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ070-082200-

Northern Westchester-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-082200-

Rockland-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-082200-

Putnam-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-082200-

Orange-

328 AM EDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

