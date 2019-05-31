NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019

_____

148 FPUS51 KOKX 310701

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

NYZ072-310915-

New York (Manhattan)-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ073-310915-

Bronx-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-310915-

Northern Queens-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ178-310915-

Southern Queens-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-310915-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-310915-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ177-310915-

Northern Nassau-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-310915-

Southern Nassau-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-310915-

Northwestern Suffolk-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Areas of fog.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-310915-

Southwestern Suffolk-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-310915-

Northeastern Suffolk-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-310915-

Southeastern Suffolk-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-310915-

Southern Westchester-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-310915-

Northern Westchester-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-310915-

Rockland-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-310915-

Putnam-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Areas of fog.

Near steady temperature around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-310915-

Orange-

301 AM EDT Fri May 31 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

