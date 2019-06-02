NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Bronx-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Queens-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Queens-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, frequent
lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Nassau-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Nassau-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with thunderstorms likely with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Southeastern Suffolk-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Westchester-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Westchester-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Rockland-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Putnam-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance
of showers this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Orange-
350 AM EDT Sun Jun 2 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
