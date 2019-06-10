NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

_____

019 FPUS51 KOKX 100723

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

NYZ072-102015-

New York (Manhattan)-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-102015-

Bronx-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-102015-

Northern Queens-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-102015-

Southern Queens-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-102015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-102015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-102015-

Northern Nassau-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-102015-

Southern Nassau-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-102015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-102015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-102015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-102015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-102015-

Southern Westchester-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-102015-

Northern Westchester-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-102015-

Rockland-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-102015-

Putnam-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-102015-

Orange-

323 AM EDT Mon Jun 10 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather