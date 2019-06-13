NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
New York (Manhattan)-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bronx-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Queens-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Queens-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Kings (Brooklyn)-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Richmond (Staten Island)-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Nassau-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southern Nassau-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwestern Suffolk-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwestern Suffolk-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeastern Suffolk-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeastern Suffolk-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then rain this afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Westchester-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
Northern Westchester-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Rockland-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Putnam-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Orange-
347 AM EDT Thu Jun 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Areas of fog. Cooler. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
