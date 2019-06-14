NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019
147 FPUS51 KOKX 140733
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
NYZ072-142030-
New York (Manhattan)-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ073-142030-
Bronx-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ176-142030-
Northern Queens-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ178-142030-
Southern Queens-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ075-142030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ074-142030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ177-142030-
Northern Nassau-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ179-142030-
Southern Nassau-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ078-142030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ080-142030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ079-142030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ081-142030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ071-142030-
Southern Westchester-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ070-142030-
Northern Westchester-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ069-142030-
Rockland-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ068-142030-
Putnam-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ067-142030-
Orange-
333 AM EDT Fri Jun 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
