NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019
205 FPUS51 KOKX 300710
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
NYZ072-302015-
New York (Manhattan)-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ073-302015-
Bronx-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ176-302015-
Northern Queens-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ178-302015-
Southern Queens-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ075-302015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ074-302015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Breezy
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ177-302015-
Northern Nassau-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ179-302015-
Southern Nassau-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ078-302015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ080-302015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ079-302015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ081-302015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms this
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ071-302015-
Southern Westchester-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ070-302015-
Northern Westchester-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
NYZ069-302015-
Rockland-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small
hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
NYZ068-302015-
Putnam-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
NYZ067-302015-
Orange-
310 AM EDT Sun Jun 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
