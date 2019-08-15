NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

572 FPUS51 KOKX 150734

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

NYZ072-152015-

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-152015-

Bronx-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-152015-

Northern Queens-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-152015-

Southern Queens-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-152015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-152015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-152015-

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-152015-

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-152015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-152015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-152015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-152015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-152015-

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-152015-

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-152015-

Rockland-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-152015-

Putnam-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-152015-

Orange-

334 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

