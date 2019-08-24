NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

_____

032 FPUS51 KOKX 240721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

NYZ072-242015-

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-242015-

Bronx-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-242015-

Northern Queens-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-242015-

Southern Queens-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-242015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-242015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-242015-

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-242015-

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-242015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-242015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ079-242015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light

rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-242015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-242015-

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-242015-

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-242015-

Rockland-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-242015-

Putnam-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-242015-

Orange-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather