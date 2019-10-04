NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

_____

813 FPUS51 KOKX 040827

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

NYZ072-042015-

New York (Manhattan)-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ073-042015-

Bronx-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ176-042015-

Northern Queens-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ178-042015-

Southern Queens-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ075-042015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ074-042015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ177-042015-

Northern Nassau-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ179-042015-

Southern Nassau-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ078-042015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ080-042015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ079-042015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ081-042015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ071-042015-

Southern Westchester-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-042015-

Northern Westchester-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-042015-

Rockland-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-042015-

Putnam-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ067-042015-

Orange-

427 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost with patchy fog in the morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

