NYZ072-112030-

New York (Manhattan)-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ073-112030-

Bronx-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ176-112030-

Northern Queens-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ178-112030-

Southern Queens-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ075-112030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ074-112030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ177-112030-

Northern Nassau-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ179-112030-

Southern Nassau-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-112030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-112030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ079-112030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ081-112030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ071-112030-

Southern Westchester-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-112030-

Northern Westchester-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ069-112030-

Rockland-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ068-112030-

Putnam-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ067-112030-

Orange-

340 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

