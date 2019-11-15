NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 14, 2019

_____

373 FPUS51 KOKX 150929

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

NYZ072-152115-

New York (Manhattan)-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-152115-

Bronx-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ176-152115-

Northern Queens-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-152115-

Southern Queens-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Breezy

with lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ075-152115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-152115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-152115-

Northern Nassau-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ179-152115-

Southern Nassau-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Breezy.

Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ078-152115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-152115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ079-152115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-152115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cold with highs around 40. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Windy with highs in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ071-152115-

Southern Westchester-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-152115-

Northern Westchester-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-152115-

Rockland-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-152115-

Putnam-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain

after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-152115-

Orange-

429 AM EST Fri Nov 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather