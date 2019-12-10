NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

_____

950 FPUS51 KOKX 100823

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

NYZ072-102115-

New York (Manhattan)-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-102115-

Bronx-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-102115-

Northern Queens-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-102115-

Southern Queens-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-102115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-102115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-102115-

Northern Nassau-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-102115-

Southern Nassau-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-102115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-102115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-102115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-102115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-102115-

Southern Westchester-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-102115-

Northern Westchester-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cooler with lows

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ069-102115-

Rockland-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ068-102115-

Putnam-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

upper 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ067-102115-

Orange-

323 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

