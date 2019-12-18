NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

NYZ072-182115-

New York (Manhattan)-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ073-182115-

Bronx-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ176-182115-

Northern Queens-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ178-182115-

Southern Queens-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ075-182115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ074-182115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ177-182115-

Northern Nassau-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Blustery with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ179-182115-

Southern Nassau-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear with isolated snow showers after midnight.

Blustery with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ078-182115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. A chance of light

freezing spray after midnight. Blustery with lows around 17.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ080-182115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with isolated snow showers after

midnight. Blustery with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ079-182115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. A chance of light

freezing spray after midnight. Very windy with lows around 19.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of light freezing spray. Blustery

with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ081-182115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear with isolated snow showers after

midnight. A chance of light freezing spray after midnight. Windy

with lows around 19. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of light freezing spray in the morning.

Sunny, blustery with highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ071-182115-

Southern Westchester-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ070-182115-

Northern Westchester-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ069-182115-

Rockland-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with scattered

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ068-182115-

Putnam-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ067-182115-

Orange-

637 AM EST Wed Dec 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 7 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

